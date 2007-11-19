Lead Therapeutics Draws Investors

San Francisco Bay Area-based Lead Therapeutics, a small-molecule drug discovery firm that plans to conduct most of its research in China, has raised $17 million from a group of private equity investors including Pappas Ventures, ProQuest Investments, and Mustang Ventures. Also putting money into Lead is China Gateway Life Science, the investment arm of the Chinese contract research firm ShangPharma. As part of the deal, Lead will start a research collaboration with ShangPharma's Shanghai ChemPartner subsidiary.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter