Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Herbert Boyer 101

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Hats off to Herbert Boyer for winning the prestigious Perkin Medal (C&EN, Sept. 10, page 26). Boyer's Quote of the Week, "The key is coming to work every day knowing that you're trying to do something to make people's lives a little better," is inspirational, to say the least. I would like to pass along Boyer's reply when asked for the secret of Genentech's success on its 20th anniversary in 1996: "I've always thought that naivet?? has a great deal to do with the success of any venture. Whatever you want to do, if you overanalyze it, start looking at all the pluses and all the minuses, you might never start."

Administrators of granting agencies should take stock of this because researchers in various disciplines are more than ever expected in their grant applications, proposed networks, or centers of excellence to provide elements of innovation and commercialization plans besides meeting a multitude of other criteria. That all pieces of the puzzle should be in place before funding can be considered is an unrealistic expectation. In fact, this sort of approach or strategy can be regarded as more of an impediment than a facilitator to innovate or progress.

It would be "swell" if Boyer would consider providing an "HB 101" guideline or top 10 list on success in innovation (vis-à-vis his classical HB101 Escherichia coli strain), that would save many of us from the undue or otiose processes that are otherwise in place.

Peter C. K. Lau
Montreal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE