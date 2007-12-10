Freely Informed

Thanks for the editorial "The Google Model" (C&EN, Nov. 5, page 3). Isn't the issue here one of accountability? With payment for information comes accountability for veracity, whereas with free information there is little distinction between truth and fiction.
Danny LevinLa Cañada
Flintridge, Calif.
I agree that information "doesn't give a damn." But its users are readers and students who want information—they're not just "cheapskates."
Michael Stitelman
Branford, Conn.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter