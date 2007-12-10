Advertisement

Environment

Oh, Behave

December 10, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 50
I loved the article "Butt In To Butt Out" (C&EN, Oct. 29, page 31). Once a month I pick up all the litter in front of my house. It is mostly butts left by an unknown "Marlboro Man"—almost all are that brand—who flicks his or her butts into my driveway, probably while waiting for the traffic light to change. I have often threatened to create a monument out of them at the sidewalk next to my mailbox for all to see.

Cars still come equipped with ashtrays. Why can't people use them? Yes, some do, and then empty them in a parking lot! This behavior is scary as well, because I live in Southern California, where fires have been raging all around me. I continue to see folks toss burning butts from car windows while driving down freeways next to tinder-dry brush.

Annemarie R. Wheeler
Yorba Linda, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

