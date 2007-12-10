Report Encourages International S&E Partnerships

The National Science Board (NSB) completed its report on U.S. participation in international science and engineering (S&E) partnerships last week. The report urges the U.S. to take a leadership role in forming such partnerships because they will play key roles in addressing global scientific challenges such as climate change and food shortages. Specifically, the report calls for greater coordination of international partnership activities among U.S. federal agencies. It points out that some federal agencies need to be given more latitude to fund partnerships and institutions that bring U.S. and non-U.S. researchers together. With respect to maintaining sufficient S&E talent within the U.S., the report recommends streamlining the visa process for foreign scientists and engineers and reinvigorating the interest of U.S. students to pursue careers in this area. NSB is the governing body of NSF and also serves as an independent body of advisers to the President and Congress on broad S&E research and education issues.