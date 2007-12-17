Advertisement

Policy

ACS Board Actions

ACS Board of Directors sets 2008 budget, reelects Judith Benham as board chair, among other actions

by Rudy M. Baum
December 17, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 51
Most Popular in Policy

At its meeting on Dec. 6–9 in Arlington, Va., the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2008 operating budget with a net contribution of $6.2 million on revenue of $462 million. This complies with the board's return on revenue guideline of 2.0%. The board also approved a capital budget of $29.8 million.

The board elected Judith L. Benham to a second one-year term as board chair. The board elected Diane G. Schmidt to the board executive committee for a two-year term and Bonnie A. Charpentier to a one-year term.

ACS is expected to end 2007 with a net contribution from operations of $8.1 million, which is $683,000 favorable to the approved budget. After including the activities of the Member Insurance Program and new ventures, the society's net contribution for 2007 is $8.7 million.

The board approved two new policy statements on global climate change and science education (see page 3), extended the Employment Nondiscrimination Act policy statement (set to expire in December) for a period of three years, and approved two National Historic Chemical Landmark nominations.

Acting on the recommendation of the society's Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs, the board voted to end the practice of offering unemployed members free "situations wanted" advertisements in C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

