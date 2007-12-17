ACS Board Actions

At its meeting on Dec. 6–9 in Arlington, Va., the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2008 operating budget with a net contribution of $6.2 million on revenue of $462 million. This complies with the board's return on revenue guideline of 2.0%. The board also approved a capital budget of $29.8 million.
The board elected Judith L. Benham to a second one-year term as board chair. The board elected Diane G. Schmidt to the board executive committee for a two-year term and Bonnie A. Charpentier to a one-year term.
ACS is expected to end 2007 with a net contribution from operations of $8.1 million, which is $683,000 favorable to the approved budget. After including the activities of the Member Insurance Program and new ventures, the society's net contribution for 2007 is $8.7 million.
The board approved two new policy statements on global climate change and science education (see page 3), extended the Employment Nondiscrimination Act policy statement (set to expire in December) for a period of three years, and approved two National Historic Chemical Landmark nominations.
Acting on the recommendation of the society's Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs, the board voted to end the practice of offering unemployed members free "situations wanted" advertisements in C&EN.
