BASF Sells Feed Premix Facilities

In what it sees as an important step in the restructuring of its fine chemicals division, BASF has begun pulling out of the animal nutrition premix business by selling sites in eight countries. The buyer is Nutreco, an animal feed group headquartered in the Netherlands. Three of the sites are in Europe, two in Asia, and three in the Americas. Some 435 employees will transfer to Nutreco. BASF's remaining premix plants are significantly smaller, says fine chemicals division head Wolfgang Büchele, and may be sold to local buyers.
