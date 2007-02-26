Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Detecting Nuclear Materials

Two agencies unite to spur academic research in breakthrough technologies

by Lois Ember
February 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A cargo container is driven through an Advanced Spectroscopic Portal.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DHS
Credit: DHS

THE DEPARTMENT of Homeland Security's Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) is joining forces with NSF to reach out with $58 million to the academic community to foster high-risk, high-potential nuclear detection research that would leapfrog current detection technologies.

This first-time collaboration between DNDO and NSF—dubbed the Academic Research Initiative—will eventually support up to 34 academic grants over a five-year period. Up to 23 grants are expected to be awarded by Sept. 30. "We are looking forward to some excellent proposals from the academic community in what is a vitally important area relative to protecting the nation from domestic nuclear terrorism," says Bruce Hamilton, a program director in NSF's Engineering Directorate.

According to NSF spokesman Joshua Chamot, the initiative is "unique in that DHS is providing the funding, but NSF is providing its expertise in pulling together panels for peer review of the proposals." Awards will be decided jointly by DNDO and NSF.

DNDO spokeswoman Jenny Burke also points out a key goal of the program: the linking of research and education "to develop the human capital in nuclear and radiological detection" within academia. In short, the program aims to boost the number of academic researchers working in the nuclear sciences.

The initiative will only support so-called frontier research. Proposals emphasizing incremental or evolutionary advances in well-established science will not be accepted. Instead, the program is seeking real breakthroughs in detection capabilities, Chamot explains.

Examples of such breakthroughs could include the miniaturization of detection equipment or the development of detectors that exploit nontraditional methods of detecting particle interaction in a material.

In a related matter, DHS's Science & Technology Directorate, which along with DNDO supports research and development, plans to spend $12 million to set up and support four additional university-based Centers of Excellence. One of these new centers would focus on explosives detection, mitigation, and response. Another center, in this post-Katrina era, would focus on natural disasters, coastal infrastructure, and emergency management. The directorate currently supports seven centers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nuclear Research Bill Advances
New Innovation Institutes Planned
Department Of Energy: Funding for Office of Science is up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE