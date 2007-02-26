Advertisement

People

Nominations Wanted For Paul Marks Prize

February 26, 2007
NOMINATIONS are being sought for the Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research. The award, established by the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), recognizes outstanding young investigators who have made significant contributions, through basic or clinical research, to increasing the understanding of cancer or improving the treatment of the disease.

The prize is awarded to up to three investigators every other year. Nominees are required to be age 45 or younger at the time of the submission deadline. The winners will present their work at MSKCC and will share a cash award of $150,000.

Nomination packets must include a nomination letter outlining the significance of the accomplishments for which the candidate should be recognized. This should be accompanied by a one-page scientific biography of the candidate, a list of up to eight of the candidate's published papers with a brief (fewer than 100 words) explanation of the importance of each one, the candidate's curriculum vitae, and up to three supporting letters.

E-mail nominations to marksprize@mskcc.org or mail them to Paizhe Pressley, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10021. More information is available at www.mskcc.org/marksprize. Nominations must be received by April 30.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

