Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca Adds R&D Jobs In U.S.

Expansion at Waltham site bolsters the company's antibacterials program

by Lisa M. Jarvis
January 18, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ASTRAZENECA
A $100 million expansion of this site in Waltham, Mass., will add up to 100 science jobs.
Credit: ASTRAZENECA
A $100 million expansion of this site in Waltham, Mass., will add up to 100 science jobs.

AstraZeneca is increasing its efforts to battle infectious disease through a $100 million expansion at its R&D center in Waltham, Mass., outside of Boston. The investment will create space for up to 100 scientists to expand the company's infectious disease program, as well as support ongoing research in oncology.

Construction on the expansion will begin this quarter and is expected to be completed by mid-2009. By then, the facility will house up to 500 employees.

The Waltham site was conceived by the Swedish drug company Astra and opened in 2000 soon after Astra and Zeneca merged. The facility was endowed with the freedom to create its own culture and objectives in the hope that scientists could overcome some of the bottlenecks and bureaucracy that have slowed down drug discovery at big pharmaceutical companies (C&EN, Oct. 9, 2006, page 24).

Since its opening, the site has contributed three cancer agents and two novel antibiotics to the AstraZeneca pipeline. The expansion is primarily geared at ramping up the infectious disease program, an area where few new drugs have been introduced in recent years, the company says.

"Infectious disease is becoming more prevalent and problematic to patients and health care providers, placing a heavy burden on our health care system," says Jan M. Lundberg, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of global discovery research. "With our expanded presence in Boston, our scientists will be better equipped to discover and develop novel medicines to address important areas of unmet need."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another year of pharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s CSO, to retire
Sanofi to refocus R&D, cut jobs in France and Germany

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE