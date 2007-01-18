Degussa Launches New Project House

Degussa has launched another in its series of technology development "project houses," this one dedicated to functional films and surfaces at its site in Hanau-Wolfgang, Germany.
Over the next three years, some 20 researchers there will concentrate on technology for finishing polymer films and semifinished products with nanoscale and microscale surface coatings. The resulting functionalized products should make it easier and more cost-effective to manufacture solar cells and improve the light efficiency and picture quality of flat screens, among other advances, says Alfred Oberholz, deputy chairman of Degussa who is responsible for R&D.
Prototypes for applications are expected to be developed by the end of 2009; Degussa business units participating in the effort will then advance the prototypes to market readiness.
Degussa's other project houses have worked in biocatalysis, fermentation, functional polymers, catalysis, and nanomaterials. The firm's process intensification project house is currently researching ways to make specialty chemicals plants more flexible so that new products can be developed.
