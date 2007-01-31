Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanoneedles Pierce Cells

Functionalized carbon nanotubes are taken up by cells via a possible universal mechanism

by Michael Freemantle
January 31, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

TUBE TECH
[+]Enlarge
Covalently attached groups make carbon nanotubes water-soluble (ammonium) and trackable inside cells (fluorescein isothiocyanate).
Covalently attached groups make carbon nanotubes water-soluble (ammonium) and trackable inside cells (fluorescein isothiocyanate).

The uptake of functionalized carbon nanotubes by living cells does not depend on cell type or on the nature of the chemical moieties grafted onto the tubes, according to a new study (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2006.209). The research also provides evidence that nanotubes act like nanoneedles when they penetrate cell membranes.

The work, which could help to establish the potential for carbon nanotubes for biomedical applications, was carried out by team leader Kostas Kostarelos, deputy head of the Centre for Drug Delivery Research at the University of London's School of Pharmacy; Alberto Bianco at the CNRS Laboratory of Immunology & Therapeutic Chemistry in Strasbourg, France; Maurizio Prato of the University of Trieste, in Italy; and their coworkers.

"Our work elucidates a possible universal mechanism for cellular uptake and internalization of functionalized carbon nanotubes that may involve processes other than endocytosis," Kostarelos says.

The team first solubilized single-walled and multiwalled carbon nanotubes by functionalizing them with hydrophilic amino groups, using 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition of azomethine ylides. They then covalently linked the nanotubes to fluorescent probes and either anticancer or antibiotic agents. The probes enabled the researchers to track and image the nanotubes inside the cells.

"We showed that various types of functionalized carbon nanotubes move through the cells as individual nanotubes or as small bundles, even under conditions that inhibit endocytosis," Kostarelos says. "The potential of functionalized carbon nanotubes to act as nanoneedles that pierce plasma membranes and translocate directly into the cytoplasm without causing cell damage or death is significant for a variety of biomedical and biotechnological applications."

The precise mechanism of cellular uptake of functionalized nanotubes is likely dependent on factors such as length and diameter of the carbon nanotubes, the extent of nanotube aggregation, as well as the density of the surface functional groups, says Stanislaus S. Wong, associate professor of chemistry at the State University of New York, Stony Brook.

The findings will "undoubtedly have impact in the environmental health sciences, exposure assessment, hazard identification, and analysis of risk," according to Martin A. Philbert, professor of toxicology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. "The ability to manipulate nanometer-scale materials at the molecular level holds the promise of conferring specificity of cellular delivery and the reduction of collateral nuisance injury to neighboring cells," he comments. "In the context of environmental health, the scientific community will have to pay close attention to those physicochemical properties of engineered nanomaterials that defeat or circumvent normal cellular processes and lend themselves to indiscriminate penetration of biological barriers, tissues, and cellular systems."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered ‘don’t eat me’ signal boosts nanoparticle uptake in cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene Stabs Cells
Dispersing Nanotubes Renders Them Nontoxic

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE