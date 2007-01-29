Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Transport Board Limits Rail Fuel Surcharges

Federal regulators agree with chemical shippers' claim that current surcharge practices are unfair

by Glenn Hess
January 29, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The chemical industry says it welcomes a decision by federal regulators banning excessive fuel surcharges by freight railroads and imposing strict rules on the extra fees rail carriers have been collecting in recent years to offset rising fuel costs.

"We are pleased that the Surface Transportation Board (STB) affirmed our position about the need for fairness in rail fuel surcharge practices," says Thomas E. Schick, the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) senior director for distribution. "We and other petitioners argued that current surcharge practices were unreasonable, and the STB agreed."

On Jan. 26, STB issued a final rule declaring it an unreasonable practice for railroads to compute fuel surcharges in a manner that does not directly correlate with actual fuel costs for specific rail shipments. The rule prohibits the assessment of fuel surcharges according to a percentage calculation of the base rate charged to shippers.

It also prohibits "double-dipping," which is the practice of applying to the same traffic both a fuel surcharge and a rate increase based on a cost index that includes a fuel component.

"Our decision brings common sense and fairness to the railroads' implementation of fuel surcharges," says STB Chairman Charles D. Nottingham. "This new rule will preclude them from selectively imposing surcharges in a manner that bears little relationship to actual fuel use."

At a hearing convened by STB in May 2006, ACC released the results of an economic analysis it commissioned that concluded the revenue generated by the rail fuel surcharges "greatly exceeds" actual fuel costs because of flaws in the methodologies used to calculate the surcharges.

The analysis, prepared by the economic consulting firm Snavely King Majoros O'Connor & Lee, estimated that rail fuel surcharges cost shippers—including the chemistry sector—roughly $1 billion in overcharges during 2005.

"Unfortunately, fuel surcharges are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unfair railroad business practices," Schick contends. "We will continue to press Congress and all appropriate regulatory agencies for fairness in every aspect of our relationship with the railroads."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shippers Seek Rail Rate Relief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Filing Fee Reduced For Rail Complaints
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lower Fees Proposed For Rail Complaints

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE