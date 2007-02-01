DSM Will Set Up Shanghai Campus

Internal meetings will soon become easier to organize for DSM employees in Shanghai. The company, whose offices and R&D facilities are now split among three different addresses in the Shanghai area, will be consolidated in a single location.
The new campus will be ready to accommodate 400 DSM employees in the Shanghai area by the middle of 2008. Currently, the firm's China R&D center is in Gonglu, in northeastern Shanghai, and the offices are spread over two downtown buildings.
The new site will be located in Zhangjiang, China's most prominent high-technology park, on the Pudong side of the Huangpu River (C&EN, Aug. 21, 2006, page 15). Zhangjiang is connected to the rest of Shanghai by a subway line and highways.
DSM says its new center will have spare room to accommodate future expansions. The company, a major producer of vitamins and other fine chemicals, expects to double its sales in China to at least $1 billion by 2010.
