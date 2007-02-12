National Academy Of Engineering Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering has elected 64 new members and nine foreign associates. They bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,217 people and its foreign associate membership to 188 people.
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:
New Members
Rudolph Bonaparte, GeoSyntec Consultants, Atlanta; Edwin A. Chandross, Materials Chemistry LLC, Murray Hill, N.J.; Stephen Y. Chou, Princeton University; Harold Gene Craighead, Cornell University; Charles T. Driscoll, Syracuse University; Shun Chong Fung, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. (retired); Bruce C. Gates, University of California, Davis; Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., Iowa State University, Ames; Leroy E. Hood, Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle; Charles T. Kresge, Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.; Ann L. Lee, Genentech Inc., San Francisco; David B. Marshall, Rockwell Scientific Co., Thousand Oaks, Calif.; John W. Morris Jr., University of California, Berkeley; Gintaras V. Reklaitis, Purdue University; Anil V. Virkar, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; Charles F. Zukoski, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
New Foreign Associates
Avelino Corma, Instituto de Tecnologia Quimica, Valencia, Spain; Joseph Kost, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel.
