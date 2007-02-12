Advertisement

National Academy Of Engineering Elects New Members

U.S. membership rises to 2,217 people

by William G. Schulz
February 12, 2007
The National Academy of Engineering has elected 64 new members and nine foreign associates. They bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,217 people and its foreign associate membership to 188 people.

New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:

New Members

Rudolph Bonaparte, GeoSyntec Consultants, Atlanta; Edwin A. Chandross, Materials Chemistry LLC, Murray Hill, N.J.; Stephen Y. Chou, Princeton University; Harold Gene Craighead, Cornell University; Charles T. Driscoll, Syracuse University; Shun Chong Fung, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. (retired); Bruce C. Gates, University of California, Davis; Karl A. Gschneidner Jr., Iowa State University, Ames; Leroy E. Hood, Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle; Charles T. Kresge, Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.; Ann L. Lee, Genentech Inc., San Francisco; David B. Marshall, Rockwell Scientific Co., Thousand Oaks, Calif.; John W. Morris Jr., University of California, Berkeley; Gintaras V. Reklaitis, Purdue University; Anil V. Virkar, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; Charles F. Zukoski, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

New Foreign Associates

Avelino Corma, Instituto de Tecnologia Quimica, Valencia, Spain; Joseph Kost, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

