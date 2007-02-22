Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Shire Acquires New River

Shire buys partner to have ADHD drug all to itself

by Ann M. Thayer
February 22, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The British drugmaker Shire is paying $2.6 billion to gain control over Vyvanse, a new drug for treating attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). By acquiring Radford, Va.-based New River Pharmaceuticals, its development partner of two years, Shire believes it will gain a new flagship product with anticipated annual sales of $1 billion. Shire's revenues totaled $1.8 billion in 2006.

Vyvanse, or lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, is a lysine-derivative of d-amphetamine that is patent protected until 2023. FDA already has called the drug approvable and was scheduled to act on it by Feb. 24. If approved, Vyvanse will be positioned to supplant Shire's existing ADHD product, Adderall, which had $864 million in 2006 sales but faces generic competition in 2009.

"We have confidence in a positive FDA outcome," said Shire CEO Matthew Emmens in a Feb. 20 conference call with stock analysts. The acquisition is a logical move for Shire in the ADHD market, he added, giving the firm control over Vyvanse's future development and commercialization, as well as the full economic benefit.

Shire is paying a sizable premium to acquire New River and is funding the deal through debt and $800 million in equity financing from institutional investors. Besides Vyvanse, Shire gets two other products it may or may not divest: a hydrocodone derivative in Phase II studies for treating pain and a triiodothyronine hormone in preclinical development for treating hypothyroidism.

Shire also gains New River's Carrierwave technology for making what New River scientists call conditionally bioreversible derivatives. The technology, used to develop Vyvanse, involves covalently attaching an adjuvant to an active pharmaceutical ingredient, such as an amphetamine or opioid. The resulting pharmacologically inactive form is released in restricted amounts only at targeted sites in the body where enzymatic action reactivates the drug. Nevertheless, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency must weigh in on Vyvanse's classification as a controlled substance before Shire can launch it.

As part of a $25 million cost-savings initiative, Shire Chief Financial Officer Angus Russell said that Shire will use spare capacity at its Owings Mills, Md., plant for a substantial portion of Vyvanse's final production. In July 2006, New River signed a long-term agreement with contract manufacturer Albany Molecular Research for production of the drug's active ingredient.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer to acquire biotech firm Arena for $6.7 billion
Jazz to buy cannabinoid company GW for $7.2 billion
U.S. Generics Shuffle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE