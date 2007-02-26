Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Toward Ovarian Cancer Biomarkers

Large-scale protein analysis nets several candidate biomarkers

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 26, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

By the time doctors detect ovarian cancer in a patient, it's usually too late for successful treatment. More timely diagnosis could be one eventual payoff of efforts to identify early-stage biomarkers. Toward that end, a team of Swedish researchers led by Peter James at Lund University reports the results of a large-scale proteomics analysis to find biomarkers of human ovarian cancer (J. Proteome Res., DOI: 10.1021/pr060593y).

Using 64 tissue samples from patients at different stages of ovarian cancer, they identified proteins whose expression levels change significantly among normal, benign, borderline, and malignant tissues. Many of these proteins were not previously linked with ovarian cancer, but some of them have been associated with other kinds of cancer.

The researchers are using immunohistochemical methods to confirm that the proteins are differentially expressed in ovarian tumors. After raising antibodies against the proteins, the scientists validated five of the proteins, and antibodies are currently being raised against 30 more. Because of the variation in expression levels from patient to patient, the researchers suggest that many biomarkers—possibly as many as 100—will be needed to reliably diagnose ovarian cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method Identifies Elusive Antigens
Peptide Monitoring Could Aid Cancer Treatment
Peptide Monitoring Could Aid Cancer Treatment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE