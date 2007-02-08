Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Two Japanese Drug Firms Merge

Deal uniting Mitsubishi Pharma, Tanabe is Japanese drug industry's third in two years

by Jean-François Tremblay
February 8, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

R&D Muscle
[+]Enlarge
New firm will be number five research spender in Japanese drug industry
NOTE: Figures are for fiscal 2005, converted at current exchange rate of $1.00 U.S. = 120.4 yen. SOURCES: Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Data Book 2007, company data
New firm will be number five research spender in Japanese drug industry
NOTE: Figures are for fiscal 2005, converted at current exchange rate of $1.00 U.S. = 120.4 yen. SOURCES: Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Data Book 2007, company data

Mitsubishi Pharma, Japan's ninth largest drug firm, and Tanabe Seiyaku, the 11th largest, have reached a basic merger agreement to form what the companies say will become Japan's number five drugmaker.

Under the deal, Tanabe is taking over Mitsubishi Chemical's Mitsubishi Pharma subsidiary for about $4.3 billion in stock. But Mitsubishi Chemical will acquire a majority stake in the merged entity, tentatively named Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.

The companies say the goals of the new firm are to accelerate the research and development of original products, become a more significant international player, and reduce operating costs. The medical field is growing, they say, but government policies to contain medical expenses will "drive out companies that lag behind in terms of global competitiveness."

Mitsubishi and Tanabe have set up a committee to work out details by May 1, when they plan to formalize the union. At present, they expect the new firm will have a strong generics business and will launch new drugs by making use of Mitsubishi Chemical's expertise in medical diagnosis and testing. Mitsubishi Tanabe will inherit a pipeline holding 15 drugs undergoing Phase III clinical trials, the companies say.

Both firms do business mostly in Japan. Mitsubishi Pharma employs about 6,000 people and reported sales of nearly $2 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2006. Tanabe employs 4,600 and recorded sales of $1.4 billion.

The deal continues a consolidation of the once-fragmented Japanese pharmaceutical industry. Number two player Astellas Pharma is the product of the 2005 combination of Fujisawa Pharmaceutical and Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical, and number three Daiichi Sankyo emerged last year from the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo. Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's leading drug company.

Still, Japanese financial markets seem unimpressed by the deal. In a note to investors, Fumiyoshi Sakai, a pharmaceutical industry analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, said he attended a briefing on the agreement but failed to get answers to several basic questions. For example, he said, the two firms couldn't explain why they expect to achieve cost savings of only $1.1 billion despite cutting headcount by 1,000 and taking other cost reduction steps.

Sakai said the lack of clarity and other issues would cause Tanabe's stock price to go down. Indeed, the firm's stock price fell more than 6% soon after investors learned of the merger plan.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japanese chemical makers Nippon Shokubai and Sanyo Chemical to merge
Pharma Majors Take On Japanese Generics Market
Daiichi Sankyo Bows Out Of India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE