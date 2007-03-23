Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Safeguards Its Journal Content

New deal will preserve the society's scholarly literature in Portico's digital archive

by Sophie L. Rovner
March 23, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society has signed an agreement to preserve the content of its scholarly journals in a digital archive hosted by Portico, a nonprofit archiving service for publishers and libraries.

Portico is designed to ensure that digital scholarly literature remains accessible to future scholars, researchers, and students. Portico content is only accessible through libraries in the event that other journal content retrieval methods are not available. The service is backed by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; the Library of Congress; the journal-archiving organization JSTOR; and Ithaka Harbors, an organization that encourages the use of information technology in education. More than 30 publishers, including Elsevier and John Wiley & Sons, have placed journal content in the Portico archive.

The Portico archive complements ACS's own electronic journal archive. The society further ensured the sustainability of its digital journal content by joining CLOCKSS, the Controlled Lots of Copies Keep Stuff Safe program, last spring. Libraries involved in the program are developing a geographically distributed digital archive of participating publishers' journal content. As with Portico, CLOCKSS content will be made available only in case of a catastrophic event or other long-term business interruption that prevents a publisher from making its material available itself.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE