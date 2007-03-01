Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Indian Patent Experts Pull Back Opinion

Report on intellectual property is withdrawn after plagiarism is found

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 1, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Indian government has confirmed that R. A. Mashelkar, the chairman of the influential committee that has been studying how to revise the country's pharmaceutical patent law, has asked to withdraw a report that the committee submitted to the government in late December.

The five-person committee is made up of some of India's top scientists and legal experts. Press reports from India say the committee plagiarized a document published in November 2005 by the Intellectual Property Institute, a London-based think tank led in part by executives from drug companies.

In an interview with the Hindu newspaper, Mashelkar blamed the plagiarism, a mere "eight to 10 lines," on drafting work performed by a subgroup. When submitted in December, the committee's report advised the government to further tighten the revised patent rules India adopted in 2005 (C&EN, Jan. 29, page 29).

Indian producers of generic drugs and nongovernment organizations such as Doctors Without Borders fear that tightening patents will lead to higher drug prices.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. slams China, India, and others over weak patent protection
Violations of data rules on the rise
Europe Seeks Drug Withdrawals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE