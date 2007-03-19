Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Redefining Waste

EPA proposes to allow sale, recycling of some materials regulated as hazardous waste

by Cheryl Hogue
March 19, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical manufacturers are cautiously praising a new EPA proposal that would allow businesses to recycle or sell some materials left over from industrial processes instead of disposing of them.

Under current rules, companies have to dispose of many coproducts, by-products, residues, and unreacted feedstocks, because these substances are regulated as hazardous wastes. EPA's proposal, announced on March 16, would exclude some of these materials from hazardous waste rules.

For example, the proposal would allow companies to sell or recycle spent metal-containing catalysts for recovery of the metals, according to EPA. Firms could also sell reprocessed liquid organic chemicals for use as solvents, the proposal says. The agency says the proposed deregulation would not apply to materials burned for energy or that fall under EPA's definition of "inherently wastelike."

Overall, the proposal would save chemical manufacturers and users $107 million per year, according to the agency. The change would involve some 4,600 facilities and 500,000 tons of material per year, EPA says.

Chemical producers and other industrial sectors, including automakers, have sought this deregulation for years. EPA took the action in response to their requests, the decisions on the issue made by federal courts, and a Bush Administration initiative, launched in 2004, to reform regulation of the U.S. manufacturing sector (C&EN, March 14, 2005, page 29).

Robert Elam, director of regulatory and technical affairs for the American Chemistry Council, says of EPA's proposal, "We're pleased with the elements that allow for legitimate recycling" of valuable materials now defined as waste. He tells C&EN that the proposal would redirect the profit reaped by the waste disposal industry "and put it in the hands of the people with the valuable materials."

Elam gives as an example the hypothetical case of a company using toluene as a solvent for manufacturing a pharmaceutical. At the end of the process, the company ends up with toluene no longer suitable for manufacturing drugs because it has trace contamination.

Current regulation requires the pharmaceutical producer to dispose of the tainted toluene as a hazardous waste product, Elam says. Under EPA's proposal, the drugmaker would be allowed to sell this leftover solvent to another company not needing pharmaceutical-grade toluene but that uses the chemical as, say, a paint thinner, he explains.

Jeffrey Gunnulfsen, senior manager of government relations for the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, says the proposal includes a provision covering companies producing substances under contract for another firm. It would allow the contracting company to recycle or sell materials it reclaims, which would be an important benefit for many SOCMA member companies, Gunnulfsen tells C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA Revamps Solid Waste Rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposal Would Trim Hazardous Air Emissions
Paying For Cleanup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE