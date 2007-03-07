Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Unveils Combination Drug for Malaria

Low-priced medicine should reduce deaths from killer disease in Africa

by Glenn Hess
March 7, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi-Aventis says the first low-cost combination drug to combat malaria will soon be available throughout sub-Saharan Africa, where the disease is estimated to kill 3,000 children every day.

The French drugmaker is working with a medical charity, the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), to sell and distribute the new medicine, ASAQ, at a "no profit–no loss" price. The drug will cost less than 50 cents per treatment for children younger than five years old and less than $1.00 for older children and adults.

ASAQ combines two of the most effective drugs known to treat malaria, artesunate (AS) and amodiaquine (AQ), and has been endorsed by the World Health Organization. To maximize access, Sanofi has decided not to patent the medicine, which will allow generic drug companies to manufacture their own inexpensive versions.

"We aim to ensure that ASAQ is made available to patients as soon as possible, while at the same time demonstrating adherence to international quality standards," says Jean-François Dehecq, chairman of Sanofi.

The drug will be manufactured at Sanofi's facility in Morocco and will become available starting in mid-April in 15 African countries.

"This new fixed-dose combination has been adapted to patients' needs by being simple to use, more affordable, and a quality product," says Bernard Pécoul, executive director of DNDi.

"The fact that ASAQ is made so affordable right from the start and is not under patent removes a significant barrier to its availability and should serve as a model for future drug development for neglected diseases," Pecoul adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer, ViiV launch drug programs for low-income countries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves sleeping sickness drug fexindazole
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novartis and nonprofit launch trials of a novel malaria drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE