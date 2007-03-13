Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Schering-Plough Offers $14 Billion For Organon

Deal marks milestones for Schering and Akzo Nobel

by Rick Mullin
March 13, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hassan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Schering-Plough
Credit: Schering-Plough

Schering-Plough has agreed to acquire Organon BioSciences, the human and animal health care businesses of Akzo Nobel, for $14.4 billion.

The deal, which is expected to close this year, marks important milestones for both Schering-Plough and Akzo. It is the first major acquisition by Schering-Plough since CEO Fred Hassan took the helm in 2003 and began implementing a turnaround program for the troubled drug company.

At the same time, the offer quashes Akzo's plan to spin off Organon as a separate company through a partial stock offering on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The Schering-Plough offer exceeds both Akzo's $9 billion estimate of proceeds from a stock market launch and analysts' recent estimates that a buyer might pay about $10 billion for the business (C&EN, March 5, page 37).

Organon BioSciences had 2006 sales of approximately $5 billion, and Schering-Plough's sales were $10.6 billion.

"Organon BioSciences will be an excellent fit with Schering-Plough strategically, scientifically, and financially," Hassan says. "It builds on our growing strength in primary care, giving us immediate access to central nervous system and women's health care products." He adds that Organon will also fill gaps in Schering-Plough's late-stage pipeline by adding five compounds in Phase III development, including drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, infertility, and neuromuscular blockade induced during surgery.

Akzo Nobel CEO Hans Wijers calls the deal "a fundamental step toward our goal of creating a focused, international industrial player. At the same time, we are convinced that we have found an excellent home for Organon BioSciences." He says the sale of Organon to a major drug company will give more scope to its development than Organon would have had on its own.

The deal is the culmination of an extensive portfolio restructuring conducted over the past two years at Akzo. In the future, the firm's business core will be composed of coatings and chemicals, with no further business in pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess to buy Chemtura for $2.5 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi, Boehringer Swap Animal Health And Consumer Health Units
Elan And Biogen Revamp MS Drug Pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE