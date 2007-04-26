Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biotech Ascendant in EU

Study finds biotechnology key to Europe's economy

by Patricia L. Short
April 26, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A new study from the European Union's Joint Research Center concludes that life sciences and biotechnology have become central to several sectors of the EU economy.

The study, "Consequences, Opportunities, and Challenges of Modern Biotechnology for Europe," is also known as the Biotech for Europe, or Bio4EU, study.

Among the study's findings: Modern biotechnology and its applications generate almost 2% of EU gross value added and directly employ 96,500 people, mostly in small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Moreover, the study concludes, the number of biopharmaceuticals on the European market has more than doubled in the past 10 years; sales of biotech vaccines have nearly tripled in that time; and as much as 20% of the agricultural sector's sales are now related to biotechnology.

Johan Vanhemelrijck, secretary general of the trade group EuropaBio, says studies like this one "are a valuable tool to help get the word out about the benefits of biotechnology, but it is up to the member states to adopt EU-wide rules and show their faith in the value of the facts and figures."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2022
Investment in German start-ups drops-off
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European curbs on technology seen as harming farm productivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE