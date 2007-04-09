Advertisement

People

Hunt Honored In Pennsylvania

ACS president is named one of state???s best women in business

by Linda Wang
April 9, 2007
Hunt
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

ACS President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt has been named among Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business. The award, now in its 12th year, honors 50 women business leaders from across Pennsylvania who have demonstrated dedication to business growth, professional and personal accomplishments, community involvement, and advocacy for women in business.

Hunt will receive the award during a reception at the Whitaker Center for Science & the Arts, in Harrisburg, on May 21.

In addition, Hunt and the other award recipients will be profiled in a special supplement in the May 25 issue of the Central Penn Business Journal, as well as upcoming issues of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Business Journal, the Eastern Pennsylvania Business Journal, the Pittsburgh Business Times, and Pennsylvania Business Central.

Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business program is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development and the Central Penn Business Journal, and also is supported by a number of Pennsylvania businesses.

For more information about the awards event, visit www.centralpennbusiness.com/events.

