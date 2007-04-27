Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rhodia Settles With EPA

Company will spend $50 million to cut emission at eight sulfuric acid facilities

by Cheryl Hogue
April 27, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Rhodia Inc. will pay a $2 million fine and spend $50 million to slash air pollution at eight sulfuric acid production facilities, under a negotiated deal with EPA, the agency announced on April 26.

EPA says the settlement with Rhodia is the first of several it expects to make with sulfuric acid manufacturers which the agency alleges violated the Clean Air Act.

Rhodia agreed to settle an EPA complaint alleging that the company modified its plants, and consequently increased its emissions of sulfur dioxide without obtaining the proper permits or installing required pollution control equipment. The Clean Air Act requires businesses to obtain preconstruction permits and install up-to-date emission controls when an upgrade to a facility increases its air emissions.

James Harton, president of Rhodia Inc. and its Eco Services enterprise, which operates the plants, says the company has always believed its facilities were in compliance with Clean Air Act requirements. Rhodia chose to negotiate the consent decree instead of contesting the allegations and facing financial, operational, and legal uncertainties, the company says in a statement.

"The consent decree clearly improves air quality and allows Rhodia to maintain its leadership in sulfuric acid markets," Harton adds.

Rhodia must install new pollution controls or change operating procedures to curb emissions at two facilities in Houston; two in Baton Rouge, La.; and one each in Baytown, Texas; Martinez, Calif.; Dominguez, Calif.; and Hammond, Ind.

When the new emission controls are in place at these plants, their releases of SO2 will fall collectively by 19,000 tons per year, EPA and Rhodia say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell draws Clean Air Act fines and wrongful death lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow to spend millions to clean up air pollution
Orion installing emissions equipment to comply with EPA﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE