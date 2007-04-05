Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche Goes On A Buying Spree

Swiss company acquires two makers of diagnostics and one provider of antibody technology

by Michael McCoy
April 5, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

In three deals announced within days of each other, Roche plans to acquire two companies in diagnostics and one in antibody technology.

The Swiss drugmaker will acquire BioVeris, a maker of health care diagnostics, for about $600 million. Roche says the purchase will expand its immunochemistry business beyond human diagnostics and into fields such as patient self-testing, drug discovery, and clinical trials. The deal will also give Roche control of the electrochemiluminescence technology that Roche uses in lab diagnostics and allow it to "fully exploit the entire immunochemistry market."

Roche also is buying CuraGen's 454 Life Sciences unit, a developer of sequencing technology, for about $160 million. Roche Diagnostics has been distributing 454 Life Sciences' Genome Sequencer systems and associated reagents.

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to strengthen our position as a major player in the sequencing market. Our existing collaboration is very successful, and we welcome 454 Life Sciences and its employees to the Roche diagnostics division," says division CEO Severin Schwan.

Lastly, Roche has purchased privately held Therapeutic Human Polyclonals for $56.5 million. THP has developed a transgenic mammalian platform for creating human antibodies that, according to Roche, will enable generation of more efficacious therapeutics based on both monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies.

The acquisition "builds on our strength in therapeutic antibodies," says Jonathan Knowles, Roche's head of global research. The company plans to integrate THP into the Roche Pharma Center of Excellence for Protein Research in Penzberg, Germany.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE