The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Materials

Cells On A Bed Of Nails

Silicon nanowires allow DNA to be delivered into cells

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 31, 2007
POKED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A mouse embryonic stem cell grows on silicon nanowires.
Putting cells on pins and needles is a way of getting foreign molecules into the cells, according to a team led by chemist Peidong Yang at the University of California, Berkeley, and medical researcher Bruce R. Conklin at the Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in San Francisco.

They have been growing mammalian cells on arrays of silicon nanowires, each about 3–6 µm long and less than 100 nm in diameter (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja071456k). As the cells settle out of the culture medium onto the bed of nanowires, the wires penetrate the cells without damaging them and without the application of any external force. The cells survive and proliferate, even after being impaled on the wires.

By first depositing DNA onto the wires, the researchers were able to transfer the genetic material into human embryonic kidney cells. The team members expect that the delivery efficiency could be improved by adjusting the nanowires' surface chemistry.

The nanowire arrays could be used for drug delivery applications or for electrical stimulation and detection in cells, the scientists say.

