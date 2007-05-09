Sila-Explosives Offer A Better Bang

SYNERGETIC PAIRS [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF BURKHARD KRUMM

By swapping a silicon atom for a carbon atom in a pair of common high explosives, a German research team has devised a new class of compounds with the potential to outperform traditional organic nitrogen explosives and whose production and use could have a lower environmental impact (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja071299p).

[+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF REINHOLD TACKE SILA-BOOM [+]Enlarge

The work by explosives experts Thomas M. Klapötke and Burkhard Krumm of Ludwig Maximilians University, in Munich, and silicon chemist Reinhold Tacke and coworkers of the University of Würzburg appears to be the first systematic study of silicon-based high explosives, the researchers say.

The team synthesized Si(CH 2 ONO 2 ) 4 and Si(CH 2 N 3 ) 4 , which are analogs of pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and pentaerythrityl tetraazide, respectively. The "unexpected extreme sensitivity" of the silicon compounds limited the ability of the researchers to fully characterize them, Klapötke tells C&EN, and they "are far too shock-sensitive for any practical application." But work to prepare more stable versions of the sila-explosives is under way.

Explosives such as PETN and trinitrotoluene (TNT) that contain organic nitrate and nitro groups (ONO 2 , NO 2 ) are toxic and form toxic by-products during their production and use, the researchers note. Klapötke's group and others have been working in conjunction with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to develop alternatives that form benign by-products, such as N 2 from azides or possibly silicon-nitrogen compounds.

Tacke's group recently took key steps toward the sila-explosives by synthesizing Si(CH 2 Cl) 4 and Si(CH 2 OH) 4 , the silicon analogs of the starting materials used to make the carbon-based explosives. The Würzburg researchers previously have used the silicon-carbon switch strategy to synthesize drugs and odorants. The initial work on Si(CH 2 N 3 ) 4 by graduate student Dennis Troegel led to a terrible explosion, Tacke says, which prompted him to call on Klapötke's group to collaborate and carry out further experiments.