Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Zinc Sensor For High Explosives

Direct fluorescence method selectively detects RDX and PETN

by Rachel Petkewich
May 21, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MIMIC
[+]Enlarge
This zinc analog of an NADH-related molecule undergoes a photochemical reaction with RDX and PETN to give a fluorescent signal, but it doesn???t respond to TNT.
This zinc analog of an NADH-related molecule undergoes a photochemical reaction with RDX and PETN to give a fluorescent signal, but it doesn???t respond to TNT.

Practical detection of two commonly used explosives may be closer at hand now that the first direct fluorescence sensor for RDX and PETN has been reported. Chemists Trisha L. Andrew and Timothy M. Swager at Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed the device (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja071911c).

Explosive devices hidden in war zones and transportation hubs continue to raise concerns, spurring researchers to improve methods for detecting them. Many current detection methods rely on instrumental techniques such as ion-mobility spectrometry, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry, and they can be a challenge to deploy in the field. The new sensor could lead to more compact and inexpensive detection devices, says Bruce McCord, an associate professor of analytical and forensic chemistry at Florida International University, in Miami.

Research has centered on sensing three common, powerful, low-volatility explosives: 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene (TNT); 1,3,5-trinitro-1,3,5-triazacyclohexane (RDX, a component of the explosive known as C-4); and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). Swager and colleagues previously reported a different direct fluorescence method for detecting TNT.

The new fluorescent sensor is based on a photochemical reduction of RDX and PETN. The MIT chemists tried to mimic an enzymatic reduction mediated by NADH (the reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) that naturally destroys RDX in contaminated wastewater. An NADH mimic they designed led them to a stable zinc analog that exhibits 80- and 25-fold increases in emission intensity at 480 nm when it reacts in acetonitrile with RDX and PETN, respectively. The zinc compound does not react with TNT.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensing Peroxide Explosives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon Nanowire Detects Explosives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitroxyl Lights Up Copper Complex

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE