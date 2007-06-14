Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Appeals Court Vacates EPA Incinerator Rule

Decision requires agency to issue revised controls for emissions from waste burners

by Glenn Hess
June 14, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A panel of federal judges has reaffirmed that the Environmental Protection Agency violated the Clean Air Act by relaxing limits on emissions of smog-forming compounds from large power plants, factories, and other industrial sources.

As a result, chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities that burn the waste they generate in on-site incinerators must comply with the law's most stringent rules governing hazardous air pollutants.

The June 8 decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reaffirmed a December 2006 ruling by the same court that struck down an attempt by EPA to exempt thousands of waste incinerators from emissions control standards that are designed to limit smog-forming pollution from industrial facilities.

EPA had argued that it could set less protective standards for these incinerators by treating them as though they were "boilers" or "process heaters" that burn only fossil fuels. The court rejected that argument, stating that facilities that burn waste are incinerators and therefore must meet the Clean Air Act's highly stringent incinerator standards.

The three-judge panel denied petitions by EPA and industry groups for a rehearing, and it directed the agency to "act promptly in promulgating a revised rule that effectuates the statutory mandate by implementing the eight-hour [ozone] standard, which was deemed necessary to protect the public health a decade ago." That standard specifies an allowable average ozone level over an eight-hour period.

"Once again, a court had to remind EPA that it cannot rewrite the Clean Air Act to suit this Administration's antienvironmental policies," says James Pew, an attorney with Earthjustice, the Oakland, Calif.-based law firm that challenged EPA's rule on behalf of a group of public health and environmental organizations.

EPA says the court "has vacated two important rules that would have significantly reduced air toxics emissions from industrial boilers." The agency is reviewing the decision to determine its next steps.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
Regulating Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE