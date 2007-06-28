Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Bioenergy Research Centers Announced

DOE program would provide $375 million for three labs

by Jeff Johnson
June 28, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Three laboratories were selected on June 26 by the Department of Energy to find natural enzymes and other biological means and processes to efficiently and inexpensively break down cellulose to make ethanol and other biofuels. Each lab will receive $125 million each over the next five years for this bioenergy research.

The bioenergy research centers are located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn.; Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, Calif.; and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The research focus is to move beyond reliance on corn as a biofuel feedstock in the U.S. and replace it with other cellulosic raw materials. Development of "transformational technologies" is the research goal, said both Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman and Energy Undersecretary for Science Raymond L. Orbach, when making the announcement.

Comparing the U.S. biofuels energy research agenda to World War II's Manhattan Project and the space race, Orbach said the research expected to take place at the new centers could lead to fundamental cellular-based discoveries that go beyond applications to ethanol and other biofuels. Some 18 different universities, seven DOE laboratories, at least one nonprofit organization, and many companies will take part in science at the three centers, according to Orbach.

The centers are part of the President's plan to make cellulosic ethanol cost-competitive with gasoline by 2012 and to reduce U.S. gasoline consumption by 20% in 10 years, Bodman said. The project fits with another program announced earlier this year that will provide $375 million in funding for six new biorefineries that are expected eventually to produce more than 130 million gal of cellulose-derived ethanol a year, Bodman said.

Funding for both the R&D centers and refineries will depend on congressional appropriations for 2008.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biofuels Research Gets Federal Support
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE, USDA Biofuel Projects Get A Boost
DOE Forms First Nuclear R&D ‘Hub’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE