Chemistry Olympiad Finalists Chosen

The four finalists of the 2007 U.S. Chemistry Olympiad team have been announced. The representatives, selected from more than 10,000 high school students nationwide, will compete in the 39th annual International Chemistry Olympiad, which will be held in Moscow on July 15???24.
The finalists are Kenneth Brewer, Timpview High School, Provo, Utah; Sofia Izmailov, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, Plainsboro, N.J.; Justin Koh, Stockdale High School, Bakersfield, Calif., and Brian Lee, Academy for the Advancement of Science & Technology, Franklin Lakes, N.J.
The two alternates are Matthew Nubbe, Huntsville High School, Huntsville, Ala.; and Patricia Widener, Valencia High School, Yorba Linda, Calif.
The finalists will compete with students from 68 other countries.
John C. Kotz, emeritus professor of chemistry at the State University of New York, Oneonta, is head mentor for the U.S. team.
The International Chemistry Olympiad began in 1968 with teams from Czechoslovakia, Poland, and Hungary. The first U.S. team competed in 1984. The American Chemical Society is the main sponsor of the U.S. team.
