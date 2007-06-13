Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

G-8: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Must Stop Rising

Countries commit to modest climate goals, primacy of UN process

by Bette Hileman
June 13, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

On June 7, the leaders of the Group of Eight leading industrial nations agreed that "global greenhouse gas emissions must stop rising" and that this leveling off in emissions "must be followed by substantial global emissions reductions."

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair had been urging the other G-8 members to commit to a mandatory 50% reduction in global emissions from the 1990 level by 2050. In the final communiqu??, the G-8 agreed to seriously consider that target.

The G-8 group—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the U.K., and the U.S.—also acknowledged that "the United Nations climate process is the appropriate forum for negotiating future global action on climate change." They committed to negotiate a new global accord by the end of 2009 to replace the Kyoto protocol, which expires in 2012. The new agreement should include all major emitters, the group said, which means that large developing countries, such as China and India, also should participate.

Before the agreement was reached, European leaders had been afraid that President George W. Bush would try to undermine the UN process by convening 14 of the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases this fall and developing a climate-change pact. On May 31, he had announced a plan to hold such a conference of major industrialized and developing nations in the U.S.

Many European leaders praised the climate-change agreement concluded at the G-8 summit. Blair called the pledge "a major, major step forward."

But environmental activists and some members of Congress called the agreement meaningless. Philip E. Clapp, president of the National Environmental Trust, said, "President Bush rejected every solid proposal on the table to cut global warming pollution, and the U.S. is fundamentally isolated from the rest of the world on the issue once again." Clapp is referring to the continued reluctance of the U.S. to commit to mandatory targets and specific timetables.

Democratic lawmakers echoed Clapps's views. "It's clear that when it comes to global warming and the G-8, the U.S. has taken a singular position that leaves it outside the larger parade toward action," said Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), chair of the Select Committee on Energy Independence & Global Warming.

The next major UN negotiations on climate change will take place in Bali, Indonesia, in December.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paris Agreement to take effect in November
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding A New Path
Climate-Change Talks Resume

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE