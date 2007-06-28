Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sinopec Chairman Suddenly Steps Down

Reasons for resignation are unclear

by Jean-François Tremblay
June 28, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chen Tonghai resigned on June 22 as a director and chairman of the board of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec).

In a series of statements about the move, the refiner and petrochemical producer said Chen resigned for "personal reasons," without elaborating. It also said that the new chairman will be Su Shulin, who is now a senior manager at Sinopec's state-owned parent China Petrochemical Corp. Before joining Sinopec, Su was a director of PetroChina, another leading Chinese oil company.

In a separate announcement to Hong Kong investors, Sinopec said it is not aware of any other information of a price-sensitive nature concerning Chen's resignation.

This last statement is effectively Sinopec's denial that Chen is under arrest. Since May, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, one of four exchanges on which Sinopec is listed, has required that companies limit their use of the phrase "personal reasons" to illness, bereavement, and other genuine personal difficulties that directors face.

There have been several media reports, including one in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, that Chen is under arrest for reasons that are unclear.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chinese Firms’ Stocks Halted
Lumena Fails To Clear Accusations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tianhe Shares Plunge After Trading Resumes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE