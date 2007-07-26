Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Eight-Carbon Anion Found In Space

Linear anion is the third discovered in space in less than a year

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 26, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Interstellar chemistry may be more complicated than previously thought. Until recently, astronomers thought that molecules wouldn't be able to retain a negative charge in space amid the UV radiation. But astronomers have found a third anion in less than a year, an octatetraynyl chain of eight carbons, the longest anion found yet.

Two independent teams observed the anion with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory's Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. A team led by Anthony J. Remijan of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory found the anion in the gas envelope of a giant star called IRC +10 216, which is in the constellation Leo (Astrophys. J. Lett. 2007, 664, L47).

A second team, led by Sandra Br??nken of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Mass., identified the same anion in a cold cloud of molecular gas called TMC-1 in the constellation Taurus (Astrophys. J. Lett. 2007, 664, L43).

The astronomers suggest that many more anions remain to be discovered in space.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A distant planet has water vapor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cassini’s swan song reveals surprising Saturn chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water ice sits below surface of dwarf planet Ceres

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE