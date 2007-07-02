Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

FDA Finalizes Rules For Dietary Supplements

Agency will require testing of ingredients and accurate labeling

by Bette Hileman
July 2, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Domestic and foreign manufacturers of vitamins, herbs, and other dietary supplements must follow new standards to show that their products are labeled properly and are not contaminated. On June 22, FDA officials announced new standards for testing the purity, strength, and composition of all supplements.

"This rule helps to ensure the quality of dietary supplements so that consumers can be confident that the new products they purchase contain what is on the label," says FDA Commissioner Andrew C. von Eschenbach. Supplements have always been regulated as a category of food, not as drugs.

The standards lay out good practices to ensure quality during manufacturing, labeling, and storage of dietary supplements. They list requirements for quality-control procedures, the design of manufacturing plants, and testing of ingredients and final products. They take effect for large plants in June 2008 and for small companies in June 2010. Furthermore, because of recent amendments to the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act, manufacturers in this $21 billion dietary supplement industry will be required to report adverse events caused by their products.

The power to establish the new manufacturing standards was granted in a 1994 federal law, but some critics say the new rules do not do enough to ensure safety. "Today's final rule on Good Manufacturing Practices is an example of better late than never. But the requirements do not appear to go as far as they could have," notes Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

Under the rules, FDA will be able to inspect manufacturing plants for compliance. Companies must keep records showing that supplement ingredients have been tested, but they do not have to submit these records to FDA. Supplement makers are responsible for devising scientifically defensible tests for the purity of ingredients, the agency says.

FDA plans to inspect some of the plants, but it does not have additional money for enforcement. Resources will be shifted according to the risk posed by the manufacturers, says Robert E. Brackett, head of the agency's Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition. If a company violates the rules, FDA could fine the firm or ask it to voluntarily withdraw a product.

"Even with these new manufacturing practices, there will be no assurance that dietary supplements work or are safe," says Sidney Wolfe, director of the Health Research Group at Public Citizen, a nonprofit public interest organization. He urges Congress to address "this enormous deficiency in the law."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA seeks new pathway to regulate CBD
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunscreen approval delays prompt push for high-throughput tests
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vinpocetine: drug or dietary supplement?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE