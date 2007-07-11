Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Shaping Particles The Easy Way

Simple method deforms polymeric spheres into varied shapes and sizes

by Bethany Halford
July 11, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

CONTROL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Julie A. Champion
Polymeric particles can be made into a variety of shapes, thanks to a new technique (scale bar = 2??m).
Credit: Julie A. Champion
Polymeric particles can be made into a variety of shapes, thanks to a new technique (scale bar = 2??m).

Whether it???s round, wrinkled, or rectangular, a polymeric particle???s shape can strongly influence its properties. But there???s been no simple way to control these shapes, until now.

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have developed a versatile and inexpensive method for making substantial quantities of polymeric particles in more than 20 shapes and sizes (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0705326104). The advance could impact applications in drug delivery and personal care, where polymeric particles are important tools.

"Shape affects nearly every function of particles," says Samir Mitragotri, who spearheaded the project with Julie A. Champion and Yogesh K. Katare. "For example, in drug delivery, polymeric particles are used to encapsulate drugs and release them over prolonged periods of time or target them to specific tissues. Shape influences how drug-carrying particles circulate in blood and adhere to their target, how particles are cleared by the immune system, and the rate of drug release."

To make the shapely particles, the researchers suspend spherical micro- or nanoscale polystyrene beads in polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and cast the solution into films. Then, using solvent or heat, they liquefy the particles and stretch the films in either one or two dimensions, deforming the spheres into various shapes depending upon how the films are stretched.

Alternatively, the team stretches the polymer particle-PVA film to create voids around each sphere and then liquefies the particles so they fill the empty spaces. After resolidifying the polystyrene, the researchers dissolve the surrounding PVA and collect the particles.

"Our method is not only versatile in terms of the shapes that it can produce, but it is also easy to use and employs routine laboratory methods and equipment," Mitragotri says.

"This is very exciting work based on a powerful concept," comments University of Michigan engineering professor Joerg Lahann. He adds that the technique???s impressive control of shape and size is likely to be useful for a range of applications, particularly in drug delivery and personal care.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fillable polymer microparticles offer a new means for delivering vaccines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charged Polymers Package Proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Polymer Nanocapsules Come With Built-In Channels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE