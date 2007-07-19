Shenhua Selects Unipol For Coal-To-Plastics Plant

Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical, a unit of China's Shenhua Group, will license the Unipol process from Univation Technologies to build a plant producing high- and low-density polyethylene from coal in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia.
The unit, with an annual capacity of 300,000 metric tons, is part of a large complex that will use coal as a feedstock to make methanol, which is then transformed into ethylene, propylene, and downstream products such as polyolefins. Shenhua plans to bring the complex on-line in 2010.
Univation is a joint venture of Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil Chemical.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter