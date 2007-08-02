Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF Will Leave New York Stock Exchange

German company joins other European chemical makers in cost-cutting move

by William Storck
August 2, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF has joined a growing list of foreign companies that have decided to voluntarily file for delisting of their American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange. BASF says it expects the delisting to become effective on Sept. 6.

ADSs are shares issued under a deposit agreement representing the underlying share of stock that trades in the issuer's home market. Other European chemical companies that have chosen to delist their ADSs include ICI, Akzo Nobel, and Ciba Specialty Chemicals. All of them seem to be taking the step to save money.

"Our decision to delist from the New York Stock Exchange underlines BASF's continuous efforts to reduce complexity and costs," BASF Chairman J??rgen Hambrecht says. According to the company, the move will save about $6.8 million per year. Despite the delisting, BASF says it will maintain "the high level of disclosure expected by the international financial markets."

Likewise, ICI said its decision to delist is expected to generate savings of at least $8 million per year. It says the costs are incurred in the use of external suppliers and auditors to support the company's compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which was signed into law in 2002 in response to a number of U.S. accounting scandals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shell seeks damages in ethylene cartel case
Nouryon readies for stock market listing
Hexion planning stock offering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE