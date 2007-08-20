Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

BASF Supports 'Green' Research At Columbia

$600,000 grant will support research into renewable energy and pollution control

by Michael McCoy
August 20, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ANALYTICAL VIEW
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Researchers at BASF's Iselin, N.J., R&amp;D center use X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy to analyze complex chemistries for their active components.
Credit: BASF
Researchers at BASF's Iselin, N.J., R&amp;D center use X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy to analyze complex chemistries for their active components.

BASF has made a three-year, $600,000 research commitment to the earth and environmental engineering department of Columbia University's School of Engineering & Applied Science. The money will fund graduate and postdoctoral studies into environmentally benign technologies using heterogeneous catalysts.

"The program is directed toward 'green/sustainable' technology and pollution abatement???issues that are of great importance to the world, to Columbia, and to BASF," says Robert Farrauto, a research fellow in hydrogen and fuel cells at BASF Catalyst Research in Iselin, N.J. Farrauto is also an adjunct professor in the earth and environmental engineering department.

According to BASF, the program will offer four Columbia students the opportunity to take basic research concepts into a production environment and publish their findings in professional journals. Student researchers will interact with BASF scientists at the Iselin center and at BASF's Ludwigshafen, Germany, headquarters.

Farrauto will jointly supervise the research with Columbia professor Marco Castaldi. Potential topics include catalytic reforming of biofuels to hydrogen; conversion of greenhouse gases, such as landfill gases, to useful chemicals and fuels; and catalytic issues related to pollution abatement from diesel combustion engines.

BASF calls itself the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. It obtained the Iselin research center last year as part of its acquisition of Engelhard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Braskem partners on low-CO₂ ethylene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Herring wins Storch Award
Energy Department funds bioproducts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE