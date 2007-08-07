Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Labs Implicated In Foot-And-Mouth Outbreak

A leak from the site shared by Merial and a U.K. institute may have caused virus spread

by Patricia L. Short
August 7, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Only six years after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) that caused the slaughter of more than a million cattle, sheep, and hogs and cost the British economy some $16 billion, the viral disease has popped up again in the U.K.

This time, though, it is looking increasingly likely that the disease was caused by a leak from a research site shared by the U.K.'s government-owned Institute of Animal Health (IAH) and the Sanofi-Merck joint venture Merial. Both labs have recently worked with the relatively uncommon strain of FMD virus identified in the new outbreak. And the site is less than 10 miles from the two farms where the disease has been confirmed.

IAH is the U.K.'s leading authority on FMD and is a world reference laboratory on FMD for the International Office of Epizootic Diseases and the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Merial produces vaccines for FMD at the site, with production bound for use primarily in developing countries.

The widespread outbreak of FMD in the U.K. in 2001 left deep scars on farming and public health agencies. The direct impact was on the agriculture industry, which???to protect export markets???preferred widespread slaughter of threatened animals to vaccination. At the same time, media coverage of Dantean piles of animal carcasses burning and of closed paths and roads had a devastating impact on the entire country's tourist industry.

This time, the disease seems localized, confirmed at only two farms near the Pirbright research site, about 30 miles southwest of London. Authorities are now waiting to see whether the disease has spread beyond the two confirmed cases. They are also trying to work out the cause of the infection, which is not common in the developed world.

For example, the last major outbreak in the U.S. was in 1929, although FMD played a crucial role in the 1963 Paul Newman film, "Hud."

The FMD strain identified has not been found in animals recently, although both IAH and Merial have worked with it in the past month. The concern is that the virus could have spread by air or water or on an employee's clothing or car. Moreover, the site was flooded last month during heavy rains, and an accidental leak could have occurred then.

The directors of both IAH and Merial, however, have strongly denied that their biosecurity measures were lax or were breached.

In a statement, Martin Shirley, director of IAH, said: "IAH operates under strict biosecurity procedures licensed by DEFRA [the U.K.'s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs]. In addition to our general checks on biosecurity???operation of equipment, procedures, and physical barriers, which have shown no breaches of our procedures???we have been able to check our records specifically for use of this strain. Our results show limited use within the laboratory within the past four weeks."

And at Merial, David Biland, the U.K. unit's managing director, said his company took the voluntary decision "to suspend all production here at our Pirbright Center, a decision that was made in consultation with DEFRA. This site operates to the very highest international standards. And we have complete confidence in the integrity of our operation here. To date, our investigations continue to show no breach in our procedures. However, it is still too early in this investigation for anyone to determine the cause of the outbreak."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Terrorist Attack Hits U.S.-Owned Chemical Plant In France
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Officials Break Ground On Biodefense Facility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CDC Closes Labs, Stops Shipments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE