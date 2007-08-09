Lonza Beefs Up

Lonza has made two additions to its product capabilities to support biotech research. In one development, it has introduced a new line, dubbed Poietics, of human adipose-derived stem cells for use in adult stem cell research.
The new stem cell line will provide research laboratories with ready-to-use cells and media for research in areas such as tissue repair, wound healing, cell differentiation, osteoporosis, insulin resistance, and obesity. The system uses cryopreserved normal human adipose-derived stem cells and an optimized growth media kit for cell growth and expansion, which Lonza makes and sells through a commercial license with cell-therapy specialists Cytori Therapeutics.
Separately, Lonza has acquired from Zyentia Ltd. all assets relating to its AggreSolve technology, an in silico protein analysis platform used to solve problems posed by protein aggregation in the selection and development of biopharmaceuticals. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The AggreSolve technology will be incorporated into Lonza's Biopharmaceuticals Mammalian R&D business unit, forming a new function, Advanced Protein Technologies. The unit will continue to operate out of its current laboratories based in Cambridge, England.
