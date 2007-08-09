Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Lonza Beefs Up

Firm adds products to support biotech research

by Patricia L. Short
August 9, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Lonza has made two additions to its product capabilities to support biotech research. In one development, it has introduced a new line, dubbed Poietics, of human adipose-derived stem cells for use in adult stem cell research.

The new stem cell line will provide research laboratories with ready-to-use cells and media for research in areas such as tissue repair, wound healing, cell differentiation, osteoporosis, insulin resistance, and obesity. The system uses cryopreserved normal human adipose-derived stem cells and an optimized growth media kit for cell growth and expansion, which Lonza makes and sells through a commercial license with cell-therapy specialists Cytori Therapeutics.

Separately, Lonza has acquired from Zyentia Ltd. all assets relating to its AggreSolve technology, an in silico protein analysis platform used to solve problems posed by protein aggregation in the selection and development of biopharmaceuticals. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The AggreSolve technology will be incorporated into Lonza's Biopharmaceuticals Mammalian R&D business unit, forming a new function, Advanced Protein Technologies. The unit will continue to operate out of its current laboratories based in Cambridge, England.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alphora open biologic facility in Canada
WuXi acquires UK-based cell therapy specialist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fujifilm to open a cell culture media facility in Europe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE