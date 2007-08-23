Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nanotube Synthesis Emits Toxic By-Products

Evaluating small-scale processes could shed light on potential large-scale environmental issues

by Rachel Petkewich
August 23, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TUBES AND CHAFF
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anantasios John Hart
Nanotubes as viewed by electron microscopy. Their manufacture can produce toxic by-products.
Credit: Anantasios John Hart
Nanotubes as viewed by electron microscopy. Their manufacture can produce toxic by-products.

The carbon nanotube industry is growing, but little is known about the by-products discharged during nanotube manufacturing. Researchers at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and MIT have now analyzed the effluent stream from a representative, small-scale synthesis of multiwalled nanotubes and detected volatile organic compounds and at least 15 polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), including compounds known to contribute to ozone formation and respiratory problems.

Desir??e L. Plata, a graduate student in a joint program of WHOI and MIT, presented these results in a poster session organized by the Division of Environmental Chemistry at this week's ACS national meeting in Boston.

"This work is a step in the right direction," said Mark R. Wiesner, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University, who has studied nanotubes. "The waste streams associated with the production of nanomaterials, as well as the risks associated with exposure and handling of non-nano feedstocks and wastes, need to be considered when evaluating the environmental footprint of these materials."

Most studies of nanotube toxicity have focused on the potential effects of the ingredients or finished products in organisms and the environment. Examining the by-products and waste streams of these synthetic processes before the materials are mass-produced may help nanotube manufacturers tailor their processes to prevent potential environmental problems in the future, Plata said.

Nanotubes can be made in many ways. For their study, Plata and her colleagues used ethylene as the carbon feedstock, pumping it into a high-temperature quartz reactor containing a metal catalyst. In forming 1 mg of nanotubes, the researchers collected from the reactor's effluent approximately 0.6 mg of PAHs, including naphthalene, benzo[b]fluoranthene, and benzo[a]pyrene.

Plata said optimizing syntheses or adding inexpensive filters to trap PAHs in the waste stream may be the solution. The researchers, including Plata's graduate advisers, Christopher M. Reddy at WHOI and Philip M. Gschwend at MIT, have agreements with four companies to test effluent streams from their syntheses. "We can expect to have similar products coming out the exhaust pipe, but the quantity of those products at a larger scale is where the uncertainty lies now," Plata noted.????

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method detects new PFAS in the atmosphere
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA evaluating whether to require reporting of PFAS releases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fracking Wastewater Could Encourage Formation Of Toxic Compounds During Drinking Water Disinfection

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE