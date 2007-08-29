Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

OECD Issues Report On Innovation In China

Agency calls for new policies that spur market-driven R&D

by Jean-François Tremblay
August 29, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development predicts in a new report that innovation will play a central role in solving many of China's most pressing problems, but only if China adopts new policies to make this happen.

Although pollution has been a top problem for China as its economy has developed, innovation could enable the country to foster a more sustainable development, OECD says. Regional inequalities are another top issue. A more equitable allocation of R&D resources throughout the country would help reduce income disparities between the rich cities of the coast and China's poor interior.

China still depends mostly on low wages to spur its exports, but its technological capabilities are improving rapidly, the report says. About 30% of China's exports in 2005 consisted of high-technology products, compared with 5% in 1990. Longer term, China is likely to experience shortages of certain types of skilled workers, even though it now employs the second-largest number of researchers after the U.S.

To better promote innovation, China's authorities should improve protection of intellectual property rights, the OECD report recommends. Such a policy would encourage closer cooperation between Chinese and foreign firms. China should also modify its financial system, the report says, so it's easier for new R&D-based companies to get funding. The report also says government officials should stop promoting the sectors they believe are high technology and instead let market forces determine where innovation will develop.??????

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2022
U.S. firms seek ‘fair play’ in India
U.S. pushes for protections by India

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE