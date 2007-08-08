Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Quick Chemical Screening

EPA taps pesticides for its first round of high-throughput testing

by Cheryl Hogue
August 8, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA's National Center for Computational Toxicology,
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EPA
based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is spearheading the ToxCast program.
Credit: EPA
based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is spearheading the ToxCast program.

Hundreds of pesticides that have already undergone traditional toxicity studies will be among the first chemicals run through rapid computer tests, EPA announced on Aug. 2. The program is a prelude to a much wider effort by the agency to use computer-assisted toxicity testing.

The widely used herbicide atrazine and the insecticide permethrin are among more than 300 chemicals EPA selected to analyze in its first round of rapid computerized toxicity tests known as high-throughput screening bioassays. These range from biochemical studies to ascertain whether a chemical interferes with the function of a critical enzyme to tests on cells to determine whether exposure to the substance triggers reactions similar to an immune system response.

The effort will include a handful of chemicals that aren't pesticides. They are several phthalates, which are additives in some plastics; perfluorooctanoic acid, used to make coatings for nonstick cookware, such as DuPont's Teflon; and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, a chemical that was formerly the basis for 3M's Scotchgard products.

As part of a new program called ToxCast, EPA will link the results of the new computer studies to any adverse effects found through traditional toxicity testing of the 300-plus substances on laboratory animals (C&EN, Aug. 6, page 34). Those effects include cancer, birth defects, reproductive problems, or nervous system dysfunction.

The agency intends to integrate information from the new studies with existing toxicity data to create a computer model for screening thousands of substances that have never undergone traditional toxicity testing. EPA plans to use the computer model to pinpoint which untested chemicals are most likely to cause adverse effects. Those substances will become leading candidates for traditional toxicity testing.

Once the model is completed, EPA regulators want to screen untested industrial chemicals, inert ingredients in pesticides, and contaminants in drinking water for potential health effects, according to the agency.

Robert J. Kavlock, director of EPA's National Center for Computational Toxicology, tells C&EN that the agency is seeking partners within academe, industry, and other organizations to collaborate with the agency on evaluating the information generated by the first round of ToxCast computer tests.

"Analyzing the data is going to be a challenge," Kavlock says. "No one's tried to do this many chemicals across this many assays."

More information on ToxCast, including an EPA announcement on a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement on data analysis, is available at www.epa.gov/ncct/toxcast/news.html.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

European Chemicals Agency reports progress on reducing animal tests
Unilever And EPA Join For Animal-Free Chemical Testing
EPA Seeks Methods For Data Analysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE