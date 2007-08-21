Advertisement

Materials

Stoddart To Move To Northwestern University

Nanotechnology pioneer says job switch is "a dream come true"

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 21, 2007
Stoddart
J . Fraser Stoddart, a pioneer in the fields of nanoscience and organic chemistry, will join the Northwestern University faculty as Board of Trustees Professor of Chemistry. Stoddart, the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanosystems Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the California NanoSystems Institute, is a pioneer in the construction of molecular switches and machines on the nanoscale level.

Stoddart will bring a research group of about 25 people with him to Northwestern. Some will join him in September; others will arrive by January 2008. Stoddart will direct Northwestern's new Center for the Chemistry of Integrated Systems.

"Northwestern is rapidly becoming a magnet for the most creative minds in the burgeoning field of nanotechnology to come together to tackle big problems in a highly collaborative environment," he said. "I am first and foremost a team player, and so being given the chance to become part of Northwestern???s distinctive culture is a dream come true for me."??

