Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Unique Enzyme Could Lead To Novel Antibiotics

Promiscuous transglutaminase in andrimid biosynthesis might yield improved analogs

by Amanda Yarnell
August 23, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

AN ENZYME OF INTEREST
[+]Enlarge
AdmF creates a bond between andrimid???s octatrienoyl chain (blue) and the amine group of β-phenylalanine (red).
AdmF creates a bond between andrimid???s octatrienoyl chain (blue) and the amine group of β-phenylalanine (red).

Recent efforts to characterize an unusual catalyst in the enzymatic assembly line dedicated to andrimid production could lead to new, improved analogs of this antibiotic, researchers reported at the ACS national meeting in Boston this week.

Speaking before a packed session of the Division of Biological Chemistry, Christopher T. Walsh, a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School (HMS), described the action of AdmF, which catalyzes the formation of a key amide bond in the biosynthesis of andrimid. This potent antibiotic kills a wide range of bacteria by blocking a critical step in fatty acid biosynthesis.

Walsh reported that AdmF catalyzes the condensation of two protein-tethered substrates: the acyl group of a polyunsaturated fatty acid and the amine of β-phenylalanine (Nature 2007, 448, 755). He also pointed out that the enzyme can accept a variety of fatty acid substrates. This ???promiscuity??? suggests that the enzyme could be exploited to generate novel analogs of andrimid by feeding its biosynthetic cluster different substrates, he noted.

AdmF is structurally and mechanistically distinct from the two other kinds of condensation enzymes found in natural product assembly pathways. It belongs to a large enzyme family known as transglutaminases, which normally link peptides and proteins by creating bonds between the side chain carboxamide of glutamine and various amine donors. ???This is the first time a transglutaminase has been recruited for the biosynthesis of an antibiotic,??? Walsh said.

John Blanchard, an enzymologist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, commented that ???it???s fascinating that nature has used a transglutaminase and arrived at the same chemistry??? as traditional condensation catalysts.

A team led by Walsh???s HMS colleague Jon Clardy last year isolated the gene for AdmF and the other genes responsible for biosynthesizing andrimid from Pantoea agglomerans bacteria (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 10660). Walsh, who characterized the AdmF gene in collaboration with postdocs Pascal D. Fortin and Nathan A. Magarvey, pointed out that his team has found genes that resemble it in many other microbes. As such, he suggested, the unusual condensation mechanism of AdmF likely is not limited to andrimid biosynthesis.??????

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Family Of Cyclic Peptides Identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metabolite Helps Modify tRNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Syntheses Analyzed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE