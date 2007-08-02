Urine Test Tracks Exposure To Diesel Exhaust

Urinary metabolites of 1-nitropyrene (1-NP), a major component of diesel exhaust, can be used as a biomarker to assess human exposure to this kind of environmental pollution, according to a new study (Chem. Res. Toxicol. 2007, 20, 999).
Diesel exhaust has been classified as a probable human carcinogen and nitrated polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons have been fingered as one of the most likely culprits.
Akira Toriba of Kanazawa University, in Japan, and colleagues demonstrate that certain 1-NP metabolites are excreted in the urine of human subjects exposed to environmental levels of 1-NP. The researchers devised a highly specific and sensitive analytical method using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry to quantify 1-NP metabolites in urine samples.??
