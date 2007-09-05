Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Exxon Commits To Singapore Cracker

Petrochemical facility will be oil company???s second on the island

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 5, 2007
ExxonMobil Chemical will build its second integrated petrochemical complex in Singapore. The project, due to come on-line in 2011, will require an investment of ???several billion dollars,??? the company???s Singapore spokeswoman says, and will make use of naphtha feedstock supplied by Exxon???s refinery in Singapore.

The complex will include a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, two 650,000-metric-ton polyethylene plants, a 450,000-metric-ton polypropylene unit, a 300,000-metric-ton plant producing specialty elastomers, and an aromatics extraction plant able to produce up to 340,000 metric tons per year of benzene.

Exxon will also expand its Singapore oxo-alcohol capacity by 125,000 metric tons. In addition, the project entails building a 220-MW cogeneration power plant. Exxon says site preparation work has been completed.

Built at a cost of about $2 billion, Exxon???s first Singapore petrochemical complex came on-line in 2001. It featured an 800,000-metric-ton ethylene cracker that was expanded this year to 900,000 metric tons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

